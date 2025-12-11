Lowe's Hit With $12.5M Penalty Over Lead Paint Violations
It's well-established at this point that there are severe risks surrounding lead paint use. Symptoms of exposure manifest as everything from high blood pressure to fatigue to memory loss in adults, with children being prone to learning disabilities and behavioral problems. Since it was outlawed in 1978, contractors have needed to take great care in working around it for the sake of their health, that of the home and business owners whose property may contain it, and their legal standing. These guidelines are why Lowe's — vendor of numerous budget-friendly tools and provider of various home services — has been hit with a $12.5 million penalty, with allegations that the company's home contractors failed to take vital lead paint-related precautions.
A press release from the United States Department of Justice's Office of Public Affairs alleges that Lowe's Home Centers LLC violated the Environmental Protection Agency's Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting rule. According to the EPA, Lowe's contractors' handling of lead paint dust and chips on jobsites didn't meet legal standards. It specifically highlighted failures to contain lead dust to work areas, a lack of work area window coverings, a lack of plastic sheets to catch and contain dust, and undertraining of contractors, among several other violations. They were found across over 250 home renovation jobs in 23 states, with most taking place between 2019 and 2021. In addition to paying the aforementioned $12.5 million penalty, Lowe's has agreed to make changes to how it responds to lead paint situations, something that will impact the buildings, contractors, and customers alike.
How Lowe's will change its approach to lead paint going forward
The $12.5 million penalty Lowe's must pay is just one part of the consent decree. There are also some actions the company has agreed to take pertaining to lead paint safety and education. The company must use third-party software to verify the age of properties themselves, investigate renovations that don't have the required paperwork, and perform at least 4,000 jobsite inspections. Compliance documentation must be submitted for each renovation, and at the three-year mark, the company must file reports showing it has complied with the decree.
Moving over to the individuals and entities involved in these renovations, they, too, will see some changes. Most prominently, Lowe's will only use certified firms and renovators from here on out, and they must follow a digital compliance system that requires contractors to verify their certifications and log their progress on each job. Additionally, educational material will be a priority for customers and contractors alike.
The EPA's "Renovate Right" pamphlet will need to be distributed at Lowe's stores, along with other written educational and video materials in line with the Renovation, Repair, and Painting rule, being distributed to customers and renovators. It can be fun to find the interesting signs of age in your residence, like spotting outdated tech in your old home or apartment. Lead paint, on the other hand, is a matter of health, and it should be dealt with safely. Its risks shouldn't be taken lightly, regardless of your role in the project.