Lowe's Hit With $12.5M Penalty Over Lead Paint Violations

The $12.5 million penalty Lowe's must pay is just one part of the consent decree. There are also some actions the company has agreed to take pertaining to lead paint safety and education. The company must use third-party software to verify the age of properties themselves, investigate renovations that don't have the required paperwork, and perform at least 4,000 jobsite inspections. Compliance documentation must be submitted for each renovation, and at the three-year mark, the company must file reports showing it has complied with the decree.

Moving over to the individuals and entities involved in these renovations, they, too, will see some changes. Most prominently, Lowe's will only use certified firms and renovators from here on out, and they must follow a digital compliance system that requires contractors to verify their certifications and log their progress on each job. Additionally, educational material will be a priority for customers and contractors alike.

The EPA's "Renovate Right" pamphlet will need to be distributed at Lowe's stores, along with other written educational and video materials in line with the Renovation, Repair, and Painting rule, being distributed to customers and renovators. It can be fun to find the interesting signs of age in your residence, like spotting outdated tech in your old home or apartment. Lead paint, on the other hand, is a matter of health, and it should be dealt with safely. Its risks shouldn't be taken lightly, regardless of your role in the project.