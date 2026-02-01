Starlink's 2-Month Rule Explained: Here's What It Actually Means

Starlink Roam is available in a 100 GB plan for $50 per month, or an unlimited plan for $165 per month. Unlike Starlink Residential, however, there are also some upfront costs. The Roam mini kit runs $199, but is only intended for low power applications. Starlink describes it as a good option for anyone engaging in light travel or who's using a camper or an RV. The standard kit, which Starlink says is best for all weather conditions and the fastest speeds, costs $349 upfront. Both kits will work for international travel.

Once you've selected your kit and your plan, your internet service will work everywhere, including waterways, in the country in which you've registered your account. You will also be able to travel internationally for up to two months per trip. If you plan to stay for longer than two months, you will need to update your registered address with Starlink, and you may have to transfer your account to that country. If you neglect to do so, Starlink may restrict your service.

Roam is a great option if you frequently travel abroad and you require reliable internet service, but Starlink does warn that some countries are not authorized for its services. If this is a concern, you should check Starlink's availability map before you sign up for a new account. If you try to use Starlink in a country that's not yet available, your service may be immediately restricted. Conversely, there are alternatives to Starlink that you can investigate, though these might not offer the same coverage.