Starlink's Cheapest Plan Is Back, But There's A Catch

Starlink has carved out a niche for itself as a generally reliable internet solution for rural residents, even though its residential plans have never been particularly cheap. In November 2025, though, the satellite internet service provider introduced a much more affordable Residential 100 Mbps plan in select areas where it had network capacity to spare.

This plan costs $40 a month and limits users to maximum download speeds of 100 Mbps. It wasn't particularly fast compared to terrestrial broadband, but it seemed like a solid enough way to get cheap and reliable internet when the latter wasn't an option. The plan's availability, however, was short-lived: the company pulled the plug on the service in mid-December 2025. As of January 2026, though, Starlink's 100 Mbps plan is back, but with a price hike.

Starlink's Residential 100 Mbps plan now costs $50 and, as before, is only available in certain areas. Beyond the extra $10, the service seems much the same and still offers decent value, given that Americans pay an average of $78 for broadband (according to CNET). This revived 100 Mbps is only part of Starlink's revamped Residential plans for 2026, though, with all of its fixed-location plans seeing some adjustments.