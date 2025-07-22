Starlink Gen 3 Router Vs Router Mini: What's The Difference?

One of the best things about Starlink is its DIY installation approach. When you order a kit for personal or residential use, everything you need to get it up and running is already in the package. There are, however, some instances when the included gear isn't enough for your particular setup. Maybe the 49-foot cable can't reach your preferred installation location for the router. Or perhaps you need a different mount to install the dish on your vehicle's roof.

The good news is that Starlink offers several accessories to make setup easier for you. They're sold separately in the Starlink Shop and typically cost less than $100. One of the newest and useful Starlink accessories available on the market is the Router Mini. Originally designed for the Starlink Mini, the Router Mini is just like the Starlink Gen 3 Router, which you can also use as a mesh router for other Starlink dishes.

Yes, the Starlink Router Mini and Gen 3 Router are both mesh routers designed to extend your Wi-Fi network to areas with poor coverage in your home. But how do they compare, and which one should you choose?