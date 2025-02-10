Starlink Ethernet Adapter: Setup, Troubleshooting, And Alternatives

Starlink is a name that has become synonymous with internet access in even the remotest of places. However, some of the hardware supplied with a Starlink installation doesn't support Ethernet connections out of the box. In many cases, this isn't a problem, but there are also plenty of times when a wired network is preferable. Mostly, this is in instances where high and reliable bandwidth is required, such as gaming, streaming, or situations where the Wi-Fi signal is degraded.

Depending on the model of Starlink router you own, you may have to purchase an Ethernet adapter to physically connect to the router. Specifically, the Gen 2 router does not come with a built-in Ethernet port and will need such an adapter. The Gen 1 and Gen 3 routers have a single Ethernet port and two Ethernet ports, respectively. This means that if you're a Gen 2 router user, then an Ethernet adapter is one of the most useful Starlink accessories. Let's look at how to set up a Starlink Ethernet adapter, troubleshoot errors, as well as consider some of the alternatives.