Can You Legally Put A Car In A Storage Unit?

If you've noticed a wave of self-storage facilities popping up everywhere over the last few years, you're not wrong. This boom is predicated on economic uncertainty, urbanization, and a global population increase. When life throws a random curveball, it's always good to have the option to put your belongings in one of these secure, off-site storage locations, even if it's just for a little while. Knowing you have a safety net option is reassuring to many. And if you're like millions of people who live in an apartment or condo without a garage, you may be wondering if parking in one of these storage units is an option.

Believe it or not, yes, you can park a car, ATV, or even a small boat inside a storage unit. These units are also a good place to store a motorcycle during the winter. But it all depends on the policy of the individual storage company you want to use, because not all of them do. Thankfully, there are many to choose from, with more coming, as the industry in the U.S. is expected to grow from $44.37 billion to $49.88 billion by 2029. Globally, the market is projected to hit $85.27 billion by 2030 (up from $54 billion in 2021).

You can legally store a vehicle inside a storage unit for as long as the facility allows it and you keep paying the rental fees. The key to keeping it there safely and securely is to abide by their policy — to the letter. At a bare minimum, most require the vehicle to be insured, registered, and the license plate tag kept up to date.