Bikers Say This Upgrade Is Worth It For The Motorcycle You Ride Daily
For some motorcyclists, having a nice comfortable bike you can ride on the weekends is the best escape. For others, riding is a way of life, and something that happens every day. If performance is what you're after, you might be interested in the Stage 1 upgrade that's being debated in biker forums online. Many of those bikers believe that this upgrade is a good move, as it elevates your riding experience.
The Stage 1 upgrade, originally popularized by legendary motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, is all about increasing airflow to your bike's engine. It typically consists of a few different steps, beginning with both a more efficient air intake filter and aftermarket pipes that further increase airflow. These longer pipes also give the bike a more aggressive sound that many bikers love. Finally, the bike's fuel and timing settings in its engine control module (ECM) are adjusted so your engine runs smoothly with the new parts.
For many bikers, the Stage 1 upgrade provides a better throttle response and smoother torque, making for a much more satisfying riding experience. One Harley-Davidson owner defended his decision to upgrade, even though it wasn't cheap. On the Harley-Davidson forums, he wrote, "I'm very satisfied with the value I received, and enjoy riding it much more than I did prior to spending the $1500." Another user on the r/Sportster subreddit completed part of a Stage 1 on a Harley-Davidson Sportster 883, and several users in the thread encouraged the full upgrade. "If you're gonna go big," one person said, "do it right."
Know your bike before doing a Stage 1 upgrade
Stage 1 dates back to the 1980s, when aftermarket retailers began releasing performance kits. These level-based kits included various parts that function together, as Stage 1 included exhausts and air filters. It was called "Stage 1" because it was a first-step modification for riders that wanted to get the most out of their bike. Though Stage 1 is simple and affects the daily riding experience, other stages go into more complex builds like camshaft upgrades.
While the Stage 1 upgrade is recommended by many bikers, there are some important caveats. First, your bike's stock air filter might already be high-flow. This was the case for one owner, who was told by a dealership to use a slip-on exhaust on their Harley-Davidson instead of replacing the pipe. "They also said the tuner would be a waste of money if I only did the slip-ons," the user wrote on the Harley-Davidson forums. Another biker warns not to expect a power boost after a Stage 1. "It doesn't really wake up until you get a good cam," the owner claimed on the r/HarleyDavidsonFans subreddit.
So if you're considering doing a Stage 1 upgrade, be sure you know what's currently on your bike and if an upgrade even makes sense. This is especially true for newer models with modern equipment. Check your owner's manual or speak to a local dealership. Also, be sure you're doing it for the right reasons. If more power is what you're after, you may need to try something else.
Methodology
We searched through motorcycle forums online to get the vibe of the biker community as it pertains to the Stage 1 upgrade. That includes RoadGlide.org, HDForums.com, and IndianMotorcycles.net. We also searched through motorcycle threads on Reddit and used a variety of reputable sources for factual information. While going through the forum debates, we discovered that the consensus opinion is pro-upgrade, with important notes about price, equipment, and actual performance once Stage 1 is completed.