4 Of The Best-Sounding Slip-On Exhausts For Your Harley-Davidson (According To Riders)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Slip-on exhausts are popular upgrades for many riders because of how simple they are to install. They work as the name suggests by slipping onto your existing hardware, and they'll typically come bundled with the equipment needed to put it on yourself. A big reason many people get these installed is for a better sound from their new Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Not all slip-on exhaust options sound the same, so it's important to do some research and find out exactly what you're looking for. Slip-ons don't come with a huge performance boost, so don't go into this expecting big gains in horsepower out of your motorcycle like a full replacement can offer.
Sound is a highly subjective thing, so something that sounds good to one person might sound awful to another, so saying something sounds good or bad doesn't really provide a whole lot of information. Instead, you'll want to focus on things like whether the exhaust provides a growl or deep rumble.
Every slip-on exhaust here is recommended by riders, and they're backed up by high user scores to let you know you're making an informed decision. A more in-depth explanation on how these were chosen can be found at the end of the list.
Vance & Hines 2 1/2-Inch Straightshots HS Slip-On Muffler
Owners of the Vance & Hines Straightshots HS Slip-On Muffler rave about the sound of their Harley after getting it installed. The Vance & Hines muffler fits a wide range of bikes including many variations of the Sportster and Softail, but you'll want to double-check compatibility before you make the purchase. Everything needed to install the pair of mufflers is included with the purchase, and the manufacturer says you'll get a "traditional hot rod sound" that helps set this system apart from its competitors.
On RevZilla, where the slip-on exhaust is available for $399.99, it holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating based on more than 70 scores. Vance & Hines is one of the most popular exhaust brands for motorcycles, so you're getting a quality and reputable name here.
Through all the variations of the Straightshots slip-on, there are over 220 reviews and all sing the exhaust's praises. Some reviewers note it's louder than stock with a decent rumble, but not loud enough to draw complaints. If you find it's making too much noise, you can pick up the optional Vance & Hines quiet bafflers to lower the sound.
Sharkroad 4-Inch Chrome Slip-On Mufflers Exhaust Pipes
One of the more affordable slip-on exhausts, the Sharkroad Chrome Slip-ons are available for $269.99 on Amazon. Although they are cheaper than a lot of what you see on the market, the Sharkroad slip-on exhausts have a 4.4 out 5 score based on more than 170 reviews. These are compatible with Road Glides, Street Glides, Road Kings, and Electra Glides manufactured from 2017 and beyond.
These aren't the loudest mufflers by any means, as evidenced by them being legal in all 50 states. With that said, reviewers note the nice look and louder-than-stock sounds as selling points. While they are louder, you shouldn't have any issues hearing music from the stereo, and you won't have to worry about waking up the neighborhood each time you go for a ride.
There are some downsides to point out, and one owner noted that, after a year of use, the chrome finish in some areas would not come clean and the screws had rusted. Of course, your mileage may vary and you won't necessarily have the same issues.
Rinehart 4-Inch Slip-Ons for Harley Street
The Rinehart Racing 4-Inch Slip-Ons are a solid choice for upgrading your stock mufflers. Instead of simply being louder, the Rinehart slip-ons specialize in a deep rumble and roar. Keep in mind this specific set is for Harley Street 500 and 750 bikes, and you'll need to pick up a set built for the Touring line if that's what you're looking for. The Rinehart website gives you an example of what the exhaust sounds like while idling and while revving, so there's no surprises if you decide to pull the trigger and pick up a set for yourself.
While Rinehart doesn't have user scores available online, it's easy to find people raving about the set. A forum post dating back to 2011 has people praising the deep sound without being too loud. You can purchase this set on RevZilla for $359.95, or you can order it directly from Rinehart for the same price. You have to make sure the bike you're buying these for is compatible or else you're rolling the dice and potentially wasting your money.
S&S Cycle Slash Cut Slip-On Mufflers
If you have a Harley-Davidson Softail from at least 2018, a good motorcycle for seasoned riders, then the S&S Cycle Slash Cut slip-ons are a solid choice that have good user scores. With more than 60 reviews on RevZilla, these slip-ons have a 4.5 out of 5 score, and owners say they are easy to get installed onto your bike.
You can pick these up for $411.30 from RevZilla. You have your pick between a black or chrome finish, so you can get one that's aesthetically pleasing for your motorcycle.
S&S says these add a "mean bark" to your bike without being overbearing with the sound. Some of the reviewers note the slip-ons could be louder, but many of them are happy with the performance and sound.
Many people complain about a sewing-machine sound coming from their Harleys with a stock exhaust, and it's a problem that dates back quite a while. Installing slip-ons like the S&S option here eliminates that, so this could be a good way to get rid of an annoying sound even if it's not much louder than your stock muffler.
Why were these four exhausts chosen?
There are many slip-on exhaust options available for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and there are far more viable options than just the ones listed here. Every option here comes in under $500, so it's not something that'll break the bank compared to some of the more expensive options, but it's still nice to know each of the four listed here are backed up by solid owner reviews. According to owners, none of these are loud enough to draw noise complaints, so that's another benefit.
The biggest issue is staying under $500 as there are many slip-on options that blow past that price point. You'll likely see bigger and better performance from the more expensive options, but you'll spend a few hundred dollars more in many cases. That's not an option for a lot of people, so this list puts a focus on more affordable options that won't let you down. All four slip-ons are readily available online through RevZilla, Amazon, or directly from the manufacturer.