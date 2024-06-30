4 Of The Best-Sounding Slip-On Exhausts For Your Harley-Davidson (According To Riders)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Slip-on exhausts are popular upgrades for many riders because of how simple they are to install. They work as the name suggests by slipping onto your existing hardware, and they'll typically come bundled with the equipment needed to put it on yourself. A big reason many people get these installed is for a better sound from their new Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Not all slip-on exhaust options sound the same, so it's important to do some research and find out exactly what you're looking for. Slip-ons don't come with a huge performance boost, so don't go into this expecting big gains in horsepower out of your motorcycle like a full replacement can offer.

Sound is a highly subjective thing, so something that sounds good to one person might sound awful to another, so saying something sounds good or bad doesn't really provide a whole lot of information. Instead, you'll want to focus on things like whether the exhaust provides a growl or deep rumble.

Every slip-on exhaust here is recommended by riders, and they're backed up by high user scores to let you know you're making an informed decision. A more in-depth explanation on how these were chosen can be found at the end of the list.