5 Mods That Make Your Car Look Tacky, According To Auto Enthusiasts

For people who are interested in cars as more than basic transportation, the temptation to modify and customize their vehicles can often be too hard to resist. The modifications themselves can be small and simple or extensive projects like engine swaps. Some of the mods might be performance-focused, while other mods can greatly improve the car in non-performance aspects.

No matter what type of modifications you are considering, doing research is key, because very often mods can have downsides you might not consider. They might make your car ride worse, lower its resale value, void its warranty — and in some extreme cases, even prevent a car from being legally able to drive on the road.

Likewise, other mods will simply end up making your car look tacky, cheap, or uncool. Now obviously taste is subjective when it comes to car modifications, and one person's tacky might be another person's super-cool. But by and large, there are some aftermarket modifications in particular that have a fairly wide-reaching reputation for making a car look tacky and cheap. A lot of these mods will have other issues besides just a tacky image, and we've rounded up five particularly bad offenders that are likely to be looked down upon by the car enthusiast community.