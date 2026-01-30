Where Should You Drive When Snow Hides The Road Lines?

There are many winter car mistakes drivers make, either because they aren't well prepared or don't know how to handle the conditions. Either way, such mistakes can have serious consequences. According to a U.S. traffic safety study published in the American Journal of Public Health, driving on snowy days was associated with a roughly 23% higher rate of non-fatal-injury crashes and a 45% higher rate of property-damage-only crashes compared with dry conditions.

Snow makes your car harder to control, increasing braking distance and making steering less precise. Additionally, snow can hide the lines, potentially masking ice patches and dangerous hazards. So, where should you drive when snow is covering the lines in the road? NHTSA Winter Driving Tips note that snowy roads tend to make it harder to control and stop your vehicle, meaning that drivers should slow down and increase following distance. However, there are no specific federal rules in the U.S. Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) that dictate where to drive when lane markings are obscured; the MUTCD only defines standards for markings when they are visible.

Still, according to a driving instructor from the Advanced Driving School, "Driving in the tracks created by other vehicles often gives more grip, so it might be safer to ignore the normal lane positioning if it would mean driving on deeper snow." Automotive Fleet, a national trade publication, makes a similar recommendation, saying that following snow tracks left by previous vehicles is generally a good idea.