Why Americans Drive On The Right-Hand Side (But Some Other Countries Don't)

Take a road trip across the U.S., and you'll notice something we barely question — everyone drives on the right. It feels normal and almost automatic, but when you take that same trip to the U.K., Japan, India, or Australia, things flip. The steering wheel's on the right, the car moves on the left lane, and everything on the road suddenly feels a little off. So why do Americans drive on the right-hand side, while some countries stick to the left? The answer is quite interesting and takes us back in history, just like the story behind the crosswalks being called zebra crossings in England.

Long before freeways and turn signals, traffic rules were shaped by survival. In England, people on horseback preferred the left side so they could keep their right hand free for greetings or for pulling a weapon if needed. Meanwhile, across the ocean, American colonists were doing things differently. With weapons often carried on the left and drawn with the right, keeping right just made more sense. As new roads, wagons, and eventually cars spread, these early customs quietly became law and stuck.