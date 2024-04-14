Why Do Americans Drive On The Right Side Of The Road?

While that might seem like a straightforward question, the answer is a rather long and winding road if you'll forgive the pun. Back when you were first learning to drive, your instructor probably taught you how to use turn signals properly, the appropriate "10 and 2" position for your hands on the steering wheel, how many car lengths were safe to follow behind another car, the proper hand signals to use while driving without tail lights, and a whole laundry list of other road rules. But were you ever told why we drive our vehicles on the right side of the road?

According to Insider, some 163 countries (and territories) drive on the right side, while only 76 (or about 30% of the world) drive on the left. Meanwhile, National Geographic puts the number of right-sided driving nations at 75%, with those who stick to the left side comprising the United Kingdom and many of its colonies or former colonies, including those in Southeast Asia, Southern Africa, and Oceania.

Great, but why? Glad you asked. Pop quiz time! What do chariots, an old-time covered wagon, and humans being predominantly right-handed have to do with which side of the road we drive on? As it turns out, pretty much everything. Let's hop into the Wayback Machine for a trip back to a place and time long before the modern-day auto (in this case, Karl Friedrich Benz's three-wheeled "car" powered by a gas-fed internal combustion engine in 1885) was yet undreamed.