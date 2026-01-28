New Hyundai Patent Could Save Your Truck From Getting Stuck Offroad

According to a report by CarBuzz, Hyundai might have some exciting new off-road-centric technology on its hands, if a recent patent filed by the automaker is any indication.

The patent, which may or may not be coming to a future Hyundai (or Kia) covers a winch that's integrated into the inner workings of the car itself, unlike a winch you might see on a Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco that's bolted to the bumper. An integrated winch has the potential to work a lot more effectively in getting you out of a jam as it would likely be easier to control.

Patents aren't always an indicator of what you're going to see on future models, but the fact that Hyundai is even thinking about the technology is noteworthy. Hyundai makes SUVs and a truck that are certainly capable of going off-road if the need arises, but it doesn't currently offer any proper 4x4s in North America.

Looking down the road and getting all of the intellectual property like this winch squared away before the real engineering work goes into a potential new vehicle could lead to something interesting in the next few years.