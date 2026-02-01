The 5 Best Websites For Custom PS5 Controllers

A controller is absolutely essential to play video games on consoles like the PlayStation 5. However, at this point, your only option isn't to game with whatever model Sony releases. There are plenty of solid options from other companies currently on the market, including what gamers consider the best third-party PS5 controller. Beyond that, you don't even necessarily have to go with a ready-made model from any company if you don't want to. You can find multiple sources online to get a custom PS5 controller made that is exactly to your liking.

There are some good reasons why one would want to consider a custom PS5 controller over a standard one. It could be due to functionality, with some desiring a controller that better fits in their hands and is more comfortable to use. Then again, it could be a purely aesthetic decision. Flat, bland colors might not be your thing, or perhaps the materials used by other companies aren't up to your standards. You may even want a custom model in the hope of escaping things like stick drift and poor button response time.

Regardless of the individual rationale, getting ahold of a custom-made PS5 controller couldn't be easier. Here are some of the strongest options out there, what they offer, and how much a made-to-order piece from them may cost.