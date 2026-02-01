The 5 Best Websites For Custom PS5 Controllers
A controller is absolutely essential to play video games on consoles like the PlayStation 5. However, at this point, your only option isn't to game with whatever model Sony releases. There are plenty of solid options from other companies currently on the market, including what gamers consider the best third-party PS5 controller. Beyond that, you don't even necessarily have to go with a ready-made model from any company if you don't want to. You can find multiple sources online to get a custom PS5 controller made that is exactly to your liking.
There are some good reasons why one would want to consider a custom PS5 controller over a standard one. It could be due to functionality, with some desiring a controller that better fits in their hands and is more comfortable to use. Then again, it could be a purely aesthetic decision. Flat, bland colors might not be your thing, or perhaps the materials used by other companies aren't up to your standards. You may even want a custom model in the hope of escaping things like stick drift and poor button response time.
Regardless of the individual rationale, getting ahold of a custom-made PS5 controller couldn't be easier. Here are some of the strongest options out there, what they offer, and how much a made-to-order piece from them may cost.
Scuf Gaming has won over plenty of gamers
SCUF Gaming was founded back in 2011, and in the years since its creation, the company has become known to gamers for its PlayStation, Xbox, and PC controllers. Speaking specifically to its PlayStation 5 controllers, it has a lot to offer in terms of customization. Faceplate patterns, button colors, size and shape of the thumbsticks, and more can be altered to your specifications on two different SCUF models, the Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS. As far as pricing, a custom piece starts at well over $200, with certain modifications that can increase the final price considerably. The question is, though, is a custom SCUF controller worth such a cost?
According to many who've tried them out, SCUF is a strong brand. GamingTrend gave the Reflex Pro high marks in its review, commending SCUF's deep aesthetic customization options, responsive back buttons, and solid grip. Andrew Bond on YouTube also praised this model, pointing to the remappable back paddles and the controller's ability to save and quickly toggle through saved paddle settings as particularly strong features. Meanwhile, MegaModz tried out the Reflex FPS and admitted that while it's expensive, the customization potential and performance, from the instant triggers to the ergonomic paddles, make it worth the added cost.
Numerous PS5 players vouch for AimControllers
Much like SCUF Gaming, AimControllers has been around for quite some time now and has hopped on the PlayStation 5 custom controller train in recent years. In terms of aesthetics, its custom PS5 controllers' colors can be changed across the board and patterns added, including some based on major gaming franchises like "Mortal Kombat" and "Minecraft". Performance-wise, thumbsticks come in a variety of shapes in addition to colors, smart bumpers can be added, and vibration motors can even be removed. A custom Aim controller — based on the best controller ever made, the PS5 DualSense, mind you — starts at just under $200, but as you design your ideal controller, you should expect that price to quickly increase.
Many online have given AimControllers a try, and most seem quite satisfied with their custom pieces. Gamer Heaven on YouTube, which has tried many Aim models throughout the years, appreciates the range of customization options and the smoothness of the buttons, triggers, and sticks while gaming. In the MP1st review of the company's custom PS5 controllers, the overall quality of the controller was applauded, along with the quick turnaround for it to be ordered, created, and shipped out. YouTuber Big Puffin added that the AimControllers' warranty makes it an even better buy, just in case its components break down.
HexGaming has its share of support
HexGaming is yet another website that allows PlayStation 5 gamers to have a say in what their controller looks like. By customizing a HexGaming Ultimate or Rival controller for PS5, for instance, one is given a range of options to make it their own. There are several color and pattern choices for virtually every part of the controller, chrome and clear elements can be present throughout your build, and you can remove vibration motors if you please. This controller also comes with Hall effect joysticks to hopefully improve your gaming experience. A custom PS5 unit starts at less than $200, and unsurprisingly, model choice and specific customization options can cause that price to increase.
As far as what reviewers are saying, there's lots of positive press around HexGaming's PS5 controllers. For example, ScorpioTech on YouTube gave the Ultimate its seal of approval when it came to build and use quality as well as customization. Meanwhile, fellow YouTuber The Honest Review took a look at the Rival and was rather impressed. They found the quality sufficient, and they experienced no major issues while gaming, in addition to appreciating the modularity for easy customization. GamingTrend had a great experience with the Rival, too, though it was noted that the price was a bit high for their liking in the end.
Nagashock Gaming controllers have become gamer favorites
In quite a crowded custom controller marketplace, Nagashock Gaming has managed to find its place with PlayStation 5 gamers. The site allows users to customize a DualSense controller extensively, with plenty of colors and patterns to choose from all over the model. Quality of life adjustments like thumbstick mechanisms, stick tension, and the addition of back buttons are options, too. Physical additions to your purchase, like cables and a protective case, are available, along with a deluxe warranty option and expedited construction and delivery at an increased cost. Speaking of cost, controllers start at $84.99, with the price sure to soar with extensive modification and add-ons.
There are many online testimonials praising Nagashock's product. Redditor u/imDnice documented their entire order process from start to finish and shared how the final controller turned out. All in all, they were incredibly happy with their purchase, with it arriving quickly and the controller holding up fine under competitive gaming conditions. Elsewhere on Reddit, commenter u/Jurkboy1 gave Nagashock's customer service loads of credit, even stating it's their preferred custom controller brand over all others. As for YouTuber Gunzy, they were especially blown away by how comfortable their Nagashock controller is and see it as a game-changer for one's play style.
Battle Beaver gets thorough with PS5 controller customization
While many custom PlayStation 5 providers allow for a commendable level of personalization, none really take it to the level of Battle Beaver. Its DualSense PS5 controller builder features a 3D viewing format that breaks down controllers in aesthetic and performance customization sections. Each section includes numerous customizable elements, and each element is thoroughly explained so you know exactly how your selections will impact the look and use experience of your controller. Controllers start at $90.00, with each addition's portion of the final price clearly shown and updated in real time as you make changes.
Numerous Battle Beaver customers have vouched for its PS5 custom builds. The Honest Review on YouTube referred to it as the perfect custom PS5 controller, explaining that the level of customization makes a Battle Beaver build ideal for basically any gamer. Battle Beaver website reviewer Austin spoke to the excellent customer service they received upon making a mistake with their build. The issue was rectified without hassle, and they were kept in the loop throughout the process. YouTuber Tomas Villegas shared in their overview that after three years of use, and a reasonable amount of care, their Battle Beaver controllers retained their functionality and performance just fine — much better than a regular PS5 controller, which may not last nearly as long.
How we chose these sites
We determined these custom PlayStation 5 controller sites were recommendation-worthy based on a few factors. First and foremost was the amount of chatter around these websites and what the prevailing attitude was. The number of largely positive reviews and recommendations online from different sources made it clear that these were standout examples worth highlighting. For the most part, the reviews also praised these controllers on multiple fronts, driving home the idea that these aren't generally low-quality products.
Equally important was what these custom controller websites actually had to offer. What level of customization do they allow for? Do they tend to focus more on aesthetic changes, or are there tangible technological improvements made that make these controllers better than standard Sony offerings? Perhaps most importantly, whether users feel the customization options and performance level are worth the asking price was a key question we asked throughout the research process.