5 Clever Harbor Freight Accessories You Can 3D Print
Harbor Freight is the go-to spot for affordable tools and a mecca for DIYers and hobbyists. You can find everything from paint supplies to automotive tools to your standard hammer and nails, all for prices that are often lower than major competitors. With more than 1,600 locations spread across the United States, many of us live within an easy drive of a local store.
Just because you already got a good deal, however, doesn't mean you can't make that bargain even better, especially if you have a 3D printer at home. These types of printers aren't just for cool toys or a fun planter. You can use them to print accessories for items you already own, like custom knobs for your kitchen cabinets or a stand for your headphones.
You can also print accessories for some of your favorite Harbor Freight purchases. There are tons of unique designs available online. We've rounded up five we think may be useful for consumers who just love to shop at Harbor Freight.
Organizer bins for Harbor Freight storage case
Harbor Freight offers lots of storage options, but they can sometimes feel generic and may not suit your needs. These useful little organizers are designed to fit Harbor Freight's 20-Bin Medium Portable Parts Storage Case, available for $9.99. While the storage case comes with removable bins, this free pattern is intended to "improve the utility and capacity of the standard harbor freight boxes," according to the designer. The bins are designed with flat bottoms for easy printability, but they will slide around if you remove one, so you'll want to print enough to fill your entire case.
The smaller bins have labeling areas that allow users to easily tag the contents. You also have the option to print all of the bins at half-height to easily organize small parts, or full-height to sort larger items. These organizer bins receive excellent reviews from users who have printed them, who say they fit well into the Harbor Freight organizer and maximize the space, especially if you're storing smaller items. The organizers also get high marks for being lightweight and easy to remove.
Clamp holder
If you're a woodworker looking to organize your space, this simple mount will allow you to easily store your under-$5 Harbor Freight bar clamps. This 6-inch quick release model, for example, is designed to hold four, six, or eight clamps, with the creator noting that the six-clamp design should still be short enough for most printer beds. This product is a great idea if you want to keep your clamps nearby, and it will also help you save space by allowing you to store the clamps vertically on your wall or other surface.
If you're left-handed — rejoice! — because this design was made for you. The designer notes that the clamps are angled to the left because they themselves are left-handed. That means right-handed users will want to mirror the design so that the clamps can be easily inserted from the right. One reviewer noted that their Harbor Freight clamps fit "perfectly." Users will simply need to add screws and washers to mount the holder.
Hanging light mount
If you have a workshop in your garage, shed, or even your basement, you may require upgraded lighting above your workspace. These 4-foot linkable LED hanging shop lights from Harbor Freight are a well-rated and very affordable option, with a 30,000-hour lifespan. Made to hang from chains, they are only 2.4 pounds and tend to bounce around when you pull the on/off chain or if you bump into them.
This shop light mount is intended specifically for these lights, with the goal of making this simple hanging illumination into a more permanent lighting solution. These mounts do not need extra supports and are available in two versions to accommodate the on/off cord on top of the light. One version is for mounting the light in an open ceiling, and the other is for mounting the light flush against a finished wall or ceiling. Reviewers like the mount but note that you may want to increase the thickness as the mount does flex when you pull the light's on/off cord.
Rotary tool stand
If you're a frequent DIYer, you probably have a rotary tool at home. This little handheld power tool can be used in place of larger power tools for all sorts of projects, including cutting, carving, and sanding. From cutting tile for a kitchen upgrade to polishing jewelry, this adaptable tool is a handy addition to your arsenal of home tools. However, storing it can be a pain. This 80-piece set from Harbor Freight was only $9.99 as of this writing, but it is not sold with any kind of storage solution.
This design for a rotary tool stand is well-reviewed, though commenters did note that it took them hours to print. The stand not only holds the rotary tool itself, but also the extra accessories that come in many kits. It's a great solution that doesn't ask you to spend a lot on a tool that itself was very inexpensive. The design is free and can be modified to suit your needs. The creator also uploaded instructions on their YouTube channel.
Mini toolbox stand
Harbor Freight's U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox is a popular product available at the discount retailer. As of this writing, it was available for $18.99 in six colors, including vibrant purple and green options. Modeled after its full-size counterpart, this mini toolbox can hold up to 5 pounds in each of its two drawers, for a total capacity of 10 pounds.
The drawers have ball bearing slides and open easily. Plus, it's resistant to rust with a powder-coated finish. It also boasts nonslip drawer lines to keep your tools in line, but it is lacking a handle to easily move the box from place to place. If you frequently move this toolbox around your home or workspace, there are numerous 3D-printed projects that will help you upgrade its portability.
We picked this mini toolbox cart based on its nearly perfect 4.9-out-of-5-star rating. This wheeled cart lifts the toolbox off the ground and "easily" holds the weight of it, according to one reviewer. It uses four casters that you will have to purchase separately, which the designer recommends doing through Amazon. The cart is printed in two pieces that are later connected to each other, and many users were even able to match the color of the printed pieces to the color of their toolbox.