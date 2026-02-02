This Gadget Turns A Drone Into An Easy-To-Use Handheld Camera

There's a long list of factors that buyers need to consider before choosing which drone to purchase, but until recently, "does it also function as a handheld camera" wasn't one of them. Now, thanks to aerospace engineering student and innovator Tyler Staub, that factor does have to be taken into account. Staub wondered whether there was a way to utilize the camera of his DJI Mini 4 Pro to capture footage on the ground, and after prototyping several iterations of a mount that could hold his drone in place with its controller attached, he came up with the Dronebal.

The mount allows users to secure the drone with a Velcro strap and connect it to its controller, allowing it to capture footage without needing to take flight. The idea was to save budding videographers both time and money by making their existing equipment more versatile. Speaking to PetaPixel, Staub said that his "goal was to lower the barrier to filmmaking by providing a cheaper, more convenient alternative to buying a separate handheld camera rig." He added that the Dronebal turns the drone into an "all in one content creating tool."

For now, Staub's efforts have been focused on the DJI Mini 4 Pro, but he told PetaPixel that he plans to expand the Dronebal range to other popular drone models in the future. His initial batch of 30 Dronebal units sold out, but at the time of writing, ROC Shop is taking made-to-order requests for the $34.99 device.