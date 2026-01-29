4 Settings To Fix Muffled Speech On Your Vizio Smart TV

Vizio makes some of the best TVs you can buy on a budget, and its product catalog covers both FHD and 4K options with Mini LED panels. Now that 4K TVs no longer cost an arm and a leg, they can be a worthy investment if you consume a lot of media in the living room. Crisp visual quality is not the only element that drives an enjoyable movie-watching experience, though.

Sound quality is just as important and can make or break the cinematic experience. You could be watching a 4K digital copy of "Oppenheimer" with striking visuals, but if your speakers are busted, you'll not only miss half the plot, but you'll also have to endure a soundtrack that lacks punch or dialogue that sounds muffled. Of course, if your TV's speakers are physically damaged, you'll need to get in touch with Vizio's support team to assess your options.

However, if you've been experiencing poor audio quality — especially during dialogue-heavy montages — there may be a few settings you can tweak to tune things into place. Note that the exact menu and option labels may vary depending on which Vizio TV you own, as will the availability of certain features.