Hard To Understand Movie Dialogue? Here's 3 Overlooked Sound Settings That Can Help

"I can't hear without my subtitles." It doesn't sound like it should make sense, but to many of us who watch movies and TV shows, it's perfectly coherent. It's so relatable that it has become a viral meme.

We've previously unpacked some of the technical reasons why movie dialogue has become more difficult to understand in recent years. Without subtitles, dialogue is often muffled, downright incomprehensible, or overshadowed by background music, no matter how high you turn the volume up. The major reason why this happens is that movie audio is mainly mixed and optimized for movie theaters, so the sound dynamics don't always translate well for home viewing.

But the blame doesn't only lie with movie producers or sound designers — audio quality also boils down to the kind of device you're watching and/or listening to movie audio. But the good news is you can do something about it. We have some technically sound advice for tweaks you can make to your device's sound settings to significantly improve the quality of audio output. We'll focus on the most common devices — TVs, soundbars, and headphones — and which dials to tinker with on each of them to get the best possible audio.