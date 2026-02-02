Ford Godzilla Engine Owners Say This About The Oil Pressure Issue

If you open the hood of a late-model Ford Super Duty truck you're likely to find a Godzilla engine. This 7.3-liter V8 gas powerplant was introduced for the 2020 model year and has since been joined by the Megazilla crate engine of the same displacement. The Godzilla V8 uses a forged steel crankshaft and cast iron block for durability's sake, but this beast is not without its problems. Some owners have complained about insufficient oil pressure at idle. The Godzilla engine employs a variable displacement oil pump that runs at low pressure during low-demand operation, but this can leave the engine starved for oil while idling for extended periods.

Numerous Ford truck owners have gone online to complain about this issue and the resulting damage to their engines, which can be catastrophic. In a post on the r/justrolledintotheshop subreddit, u/mechanicrob wrote, " When they idle a lot the oil pressure drops and the camshafts eat into the lifers [lifters]. If that's not bad enough somehow when that happens it throws the metal onto the cylinder wall and you end up needing a whole block. In a subsequent comment he added, "I've only seen the failure in buses and box trucks that idle for extended periods, not any pick ups. Yet." u/QuietEstimate7409 commented, "These started being problematic just before I left Ford last August. We had 3 in the shop at once."

Ford addressed the low idle oil pressure issue with in 2024 with a software update for some 2020-2025 models. This update increased the idle oil pressure produced by the Godzilla engine's variable displacement oil pump to help reduce the risk of wear and tear on the motor. Dealerships could apply the update at no cost to owners regardless of vehicle mileage.