Consumer Reports Says This Popular Honda Hybrid Might Not Save You Money On Gas

There was a time not too long ago when a "hybrid car" meant a specific type of small vehicle aimed at maximum fuel efficiency above all else. The early 2000s versions of the Toyota Prius and the funky and fascinating first-gen Honda Insight come to mind, and these were cars that screamed "efficiency" just by looking at them.

Today, though, hybrid powertrains can be found in vehicles ranging from supercars to full-size pickup trucks. Many mainstream models, like Toyota's ultra-popular Camry and RAV4, have moved to hybrid-only powertrains with their latest iterations. Typically boasting more power and better features, the modern hybrid is often about more than just good fuel economy, but many buyers are still drawn to hybrids because of the potential to save money at the pump.

But how much money do you actually save with a hybrid? That's a question whose answer can vary widely. For its part, Consumer Reports has singled out the Honda Accord Hybrid as an example of a hybrid that isn't quite a great option for saving money. This is not to say that the Accord is a bad choice, or that Honda's hybrid powertrain is lacking, but simply that you'll want to take a close look at the Accord Hybrid's math if your primary goal is to reduce costs.