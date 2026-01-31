Does Turning On Airplane Mode Make Your Phone Charge Faster?

Modern-day smartphones are crammed with so many features that it's not uncommon for their batteries to exceed 4,000 or 5,000 mAh. While these large batteries can deliver day-long battery life, they may also take longer to charge. Despite fast charging technology largely solving this issue, disasters like the Samsung Galaxy Note 7's battery fires keep manufacturers on their toes. However, smartphone charging times have become a key selling point worldwide, and a phone that goes from 0 to 80% in under 30 minutes does make a qualitative difference in our lives. It is no surprise, therefore, that smartphone charging times are heavily advertised despite concerns about their long-term effects on smartphone batteries.

While sticking to manufacturer-recommended charging bricks and good charging practices is all it takes to get the most out of a modern smartphone battery, users often seek out methods to charge their phones as quickly as possible. One method users have tried is to charge the phone with airplane mode enabled. The logic here is simple: Disabling the smartphone's cellular radio and Wi-Fi antennas should, on paper, lead to a slight decrease in charging times. CNET tested this in 2014 and found that Airplane Mode cut 4 minutes off a full charge and 11 minutes from a 50% charge.

We ran a small test of our own to check these claims and confirmed CNET's decade-old findings. However, while charging a phone in airplane mode may slightly improve charging times, the savings aren't significant enough for most users to make it a habit.