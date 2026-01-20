Are iPhone 'Fast Chargers' Bad For Your Battery In The Long Run?

We rely on our smartphones so much these days that it seems like a personal betrayal when they decide to run out of charge. This is why many of us resort to fast iPhone chargers to keep our games, movies, and social media feeds at our fingertips. But there are questions about the use of iPhones with fast chargers and their effect on long-term battery health. So, are fast chargers harmful to iPhone batteries, or are they safe?

As always with such questions, the reality is that there's more to it than meets the eye. First, let's define what we mean by fast charging. Although there is no industry standard as to what defines a fast charger, it's generally accepted that chargers delivering 18 watts or more of charging power are considered fast chargers. According to Apple, using a fast charger of 40 watts or more will allow you to charge an iPhone 17 to 50% in about 20 minutes.

But there's a law of physics at play here: the simple fact is that more power generates more heat — and iPhone batteries, or any lithium-ion battery for that matter, don't like heat. High temperatures can cause the internal chemistry of lithium-ion batteries to decay faster. On the face of it, this would seem to imply that fast chargers would be inherently bad for batteries. However, advanced charging technologies and battery management systems can negate much of this downside and help to maximize your iPhone's battery life.