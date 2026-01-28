This City Is Letting Tesla's Robotaxis Drive Unsupervised

Last week, Tesla announced its long-gestating, highly controversial Robotaxis would start operating in Austin "unsupervised." (In other words, without a human safety monitor inside the car.) The company's CEO Elon Musk made the carefully worded announcement himself on Thursday: "just started Tesla Robotaxi drives in Austin with no safety monitor in the car." Tesla's official account did something similar, calling the rides "full unsupervised." Some in the tech and financial worlds clearly saw it as an autonomy breakthrough, sending Tesla share price up by more than 4%.

Of course, as with most Tesla claims that sound too good to be true, the company's talk of "unsupervised" rides might not be what it sounds like. Pay attention to how Musk worded it: "no safety monitor in the car." The more we see from other Austin riders, the more we learn about the catch. While the Robotaxis don't have a safety monitor physically riding in the vehicle, it doesn't seem like they're traveling "full unsupervised," either. In reality, it looks like the human safety monitors are still involved... just riding in another car behind the Robotaxi.