These 3 US Navy Zumwalt-Class Destroyers Will Be Armed To The Nines

The United States Navy developed the Zumwalt-class destroyer, which is the largest destroyer ever built, planning for a fleet of 32 vessels. The first of these, the USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000), was commissioned into service in October 2016, and thus far, only the USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001) and USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG-1002) have been launched. The Navy unceremoniously canceled the program, limiting the service branch to only three of the stealth ships, but that doesn't mean the existing vessels aren't fully supported.

The primary guns on the ships when they first launched included two powerful and deadly . These fully-automated weapon systems boast a range of 95.5 miles and can fire upon littoral and inland targets for anti-surface warfare. The highly lethal AGS is certainly impressive, but following a three-year refit that ended in late 2025, they were stripped and replaced with a much deadlier , which is happening to all three Zumwalt-class destroyers.

The alteration to the Zumwalt to make the installation possible was no easy task, as it took three years to fully remove the AGS, build the necessary infrastructure for the CPS, and install them. Various software systems and computer hardware also required modifications, so switching these out wasn't quick or inexpensive. Still, while the AGS is certainly lethal, the CPS offers significantly greater lethality and additional targeting options that its predecessor couldn't achieve, making sure that the Navy's Zumwalt-class destroyers are armed to the nines.