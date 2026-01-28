DeWalt Vs Milwaukee: Which Brand Makes The Most Powerful Impact Drill?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It can be tough to select the right tool for the job, especially when you're choosing between two major brands. Getting the most for your money is just one part of the equation, as the tool's power can make a big difference as well. For example, if you're looking for the most powerful impact drill between DeWalt and Milwaukee, the 20V Max XR 1/4-inch 3-Speed High Torque Impact Driver from DeWalt is the clear winner.

This drill, identified by the model number DCF860B, delivers up to 2,500 in-pounds of maximum torque. It's DeWalt's most powerful impact driver, giving you the ability to drive even the toughest fasteners with less effort compared to other models. It features a brushless motor, and 3-speed mode selector so you can change the speed and torque for different tasks. According to DeWalt, the DCF860B is designed with a focus on demanding jobs where maximum output is required without sacrificing user control.

In contrast, the most powerful Milwaukee option is the M18 Fuel 1/4-inch Hex Impact Driver, which is built to deliver up to 2,000 in-pounds of maximum torque. Classified as 2653-20 (often seen as 2953-20 in some listings), this M18 driver is different from the Milwaukee M12 version. It runs on the Powerstate brushless motor, which is designed for efficiency and cool operation under heavier loads. Milwaukee defines the 2653-20's focus as more of a balanced power delivery, with an emphasis on consistency and overall performance no matter the task.