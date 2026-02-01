5 Smart Home Gadgets At IKEA We're Excited About

IKEA is no stranger to the smart home technology industry, spending the last decade refining its in-house gadgets to build its own ecosystem. In recent years, IKEA has covered as much ground as you'd want from a furniture retailer; you have plenty of choice between things like bulbs, motion detectors, temperature readers, and remote controls, to name a few. But something that has stopped the company from being as popular as other competitors in the segment is the fact that it hasn't been Matter-compatible. IKEA's products have historically used ZigBee exclusively, but this is finally changing.

As part of a major overhaul of its smart home line, IKEA is planning to release 21 new products, all designed with Matter connectivity at the forefront. ZigBee will still be available, with the Dirigera hub now able to support both platforms. While these products will be gradually released throughout 2026, a handful of them are now available on IKEA's site for purchase. Here's a look at five of these products that we're most excited about.