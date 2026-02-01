5 Smart Home Gadgets At IKEA We're Excited About
IKEA is no stranger to the smart home technology industry, spending the last decade refining its in-house gadgets to build its own ecosystem. In recent years, IKEA has covered as much ground as you'd want from a furniture retailer; you have plenty of choice between things like bulbs, motion detectors, temperature readers, and remote controls, to name a few. But something that has stopped the company from being as popular as other competitors in the segment is the fact that it hasn't been Matter-compatible. IKEA's products have historically used ZigBee exclusively, but this is finally changing.
As part of a major overhaul of its smart home line, IKEA is planning to release 21 new products, all designed with Matter connectivity at the forefront. ZigBee will still be available, with the Dirigera hub now able to support both platforms. While these products will be gradually released throughout 2026, a handful of them are now available on IKEA's site for purchase. Here's a look at five of these products that we're most excited about.
Myggbett door/window sensor
One of the brand-new models to feature in IKEA's first drop of Matter-ready products is the Myggbett. A bit different from other smart products within the brand's new range, the Myggbett is a small, understated door and window sensor that detects when doors and windows are opened or closed. Priced at $7.99, the new product should be far more versatile compared to the outgoing Parasoll, being able to connect to the major smart systems.
At the moment, just a white version of the product is available, but that shouldn't be much of an issue. The Myggbett is one of the best gadgets among the new bunch for safety, with notifications being sent to your phone when it's connected to a hub. IKEA also promotes the idea of pairing the sensor with a smart lightbulb. The new Myggspray is another motion detector that'll turn on lights automatically, but won't provide the same level of instant safety. Already having over 50 user reviews, the Myggbett's effectiveness looks to be strong and a much-appreciated upgrade as far as compatibility goes.
Timmerflotte temperature/humidity sensor
Another brand-new product in the range, the Timmerflotte, aims to address a more specific issue. While humidity sensors aren't anything new for IKEA, the Timmerflotte should be easier to use compared to older products like the Vindstyrka, primarily due to its Matter compatibility. This device is also much smaller and can stick to walls for an extra bit of practicality. Pressing the screen once displays the temperature on the LED screen, and twice displays the humidity.
The Timmerflotte is also cheaper than other sensors of the type, priced at $9.99. Fitting in anywhere shouldn't be an issue thanks to its incredibly clean, simple design (as you'd expect with an IKEA gadget), with its Matter compatibility making it one of the most enticing entries in this category of sensors. Depending on what scale you use, there's a small switch next to the batteries that allows you to choose between Celsius and Fahrenheit. You don't have to pair it with another product within your ecosystem, either, which is another plus.
Bilresa remote control
Perhaps the most versatile gadget released this month that we're interested in, though, is the Bilresa remote control. Like many other products that IKEA has and will continue to release throughout the year, you could get a remote from the brand that uses ZigBee as its platform. Now, the Bilresa remote will work with other Matter devices, including bulbs, sensors, and speakers. It should be noted that this remote doesn't support Matter binding at the moment, meaning you'll need to have the remote connected to a central hub for it to work with external devices.
Still, being Matter-compatible should make the remote massively useful if you have smart gadgets from multiple brands. You'll be able to use IKEA's own products while disconnected from a hub, though. The Bilresa remote also has a few different color options. The standard model comes in white, priced at $5.99, but a triple pack of soft red, green, and beige remotes can be picked up for $14.99.
Alpstuga air quality sensor
A few reviews for the Timmerflotte mention that it would be amazing if it could also measure air quality. Luckily, IKEA has made sure to tick that box, albeit with a different product. The Alpstuga is a standalone air quality sensor, replacing products such as the Vindstyrka, which could measure air as well as temperature. Separating the two makes things cheaper, with the Alpstuga being priced at $29.99. It's the most expensive of the recent batch of products, but still more affordable than some predecessors.
The new monitor looks and works in a similar fashion to products like the Timmerflotte. Using an LED display on a white base, the Alpstuga will read both carbon dioxide levels and particle quality, as well as measure temperature and humidity. While it can be used by itself, IKEA recommends pairing it with one of its air purifiers, which can turn on as soon as the Alpstuga detects the air quality dropping.
Klippbok water leak sensor
One more product that IKEA has recently released is another that it has experience in. The Badring water leak sensor has been one of the best in its category for a few years now, being small enough to blend in and be a reliable choice for the most part. Something that held it back, though, as with plenty of other Zigbee-based products, is the lack of an overarching connectivity solution with some major platforms.
To counter this, IKEA has released the Klippbok, which is essentially a Matter over Thread version of the Badring. The Klippbok is designed to be placed in a variety of locations, whether that's in front of the washer, under the sink, or next to pipes that could be prone to leaking. It's also cheaper, priced at a solid $7.99. Connect it to whichever hub you have and receive notifications whenever water comes into contact with the sensor, potentially saving you plenty of money, or at least a cleanup job, making it one of the most practical gadgets in IKEA's current lineup.