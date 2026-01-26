Winter Storm Fern Could Leave Drivers With Some Expensive Fines

Across the world, dedicated salt and plow teams work in the most bitter of blizzards to keep drivers safe, but while it's still falling and/or the awful conditions are ongoing, sometimes a snow emergency must be declared. Winter Storm Fern continues to rage across the United States, with The Weather Channel reporting that no less than 24 states across the nation have officially declared emergency status.

With tragic deaths from hypothermia reported in Texas and Louisiana, on top of other deaths in states such as Kansas and Arkansas, this storm has been a devastating force. NBC News notes that approximately 820,000 have lost power. Faced with such a threat, one of the most essential acts officials can take is to try to ensure that motorists don't take to their vehicles unless it's an absolute emergency.

Ohio's Pike County Sheriff's Office notes that, when a Level 3 snow warning is in place, "those traveling on the roadways are subject to arrest." How heavy those consequences may be depends on where you are and how you've violated the warning. In Kenton County, Kentucky, when more than two inches of snow have settled and a Snow Emergency is in force, it is not permitted to park "upon any public road right of way," and violators of any Snow Emergency regulations "shall pay a fine of not less than $20 nor more than $100 dollars [sic]." In Ohio's Logan County, meanwhile, disobeying Snow Emergency rules is a fourth degree misdemeanor, with 30 days' imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $250. This is increased to a hefty maximum of $1,000 and/or 180 days if the act is deemed "a risk of physical harm to persons or property." This is yet another winter car mistake you really don't want to make.