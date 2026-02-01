5 DIY Ways To De-Ice Your Driveway That Actually Work

Life keeps going, even after a winter storm when everything outside is frozen in place. Jobs don't care that your driveway is now a giant block of ice; you're coming in anyway. And when you find yourself in the middle of freezing temperatures with no ice melt on hand, you'll want to turn to these DIY methods to de-ice your driveway.

You can buy ice melt products in stores. These pre-made products typically include chemicals like sodium chloride, calcium chloride, or magnesium chloride. However, using these requires some planning (AKA having them on hand when you need them). There are also consequences to using them. For example, sodium chloride might not be as effective when the temperature hits 15 degrees Fahrenheit, so you'll need another solution. These chemicals can also harm vegetation and damage concrete surfaces, so they end up creating problems while solving others. Instead of using these chemicals, you might check to see what you already have at home that can melt driveway ice or stock up on a few winter essentials. Here are five options to try.