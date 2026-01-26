Air Force Fighter Pilot Shattered World Record With 104-Person Skydive Stunt

Taking to the skies isn't just about getting us from A to B quickly: the skies can also offer many forms of entertainment and thrills, from incredible, eye-catching air shows to adrenaline-fueled pursuits like skydiving. While the prospect of jumping out of a plane and entrusting one's life to a parachute is probably enough to put the fear of God into most of us, some skydivers, including Montana native and Air Force Captain Charlene Sufficool, take it to the next level.

They engage in a discipline called Canopy Formation, which involves sitting on each other's parachutes in flight to create a vertical stack of divers. In November 2025, Sufficool, along with 131 other skydivers from all across the world, came together in Florida to break an 18-year-old record for the largest parachute formation ever.

The previous record, set in November 2007, featured 100 skydivers, and the group's initial goal was to best it by building a 107-person canopy in the skies over Lake Wales. While Sufficool and her fellow skydivers didn't quite manage to hit their initial goal, the 104-person diamond formation they achieved on the fourth day of attempts was enough for a well-earned place in the record books.