After 46 years of service to the Royal Danish Air Force, Denmark has retired its fleet of F-16 fighter planes as of January 18, 2026. Denmark has used this versatile, but now obsolete, fighter plane since 1980, having bought a total of 77 of these aircraft. A farewell ceremony was held at Skrydstrup Air Base's Hangar 3, where four F-16s landed after performing one final flight over Danish soil. Pilots, technicians, and others who had worked with the F-16s greeted the invited guests, showing off these planes one last time.

The history of the F-16 starts in the early 1970s, when a group of General Dynamics aerospace analysts and engineers designed what would become the F-16. Dissatisfied with the trend of making fighter planes more difficult to maneuver and heavier than their predecessors, this group, known as the Lightweight Fighter Mafia, created something completely different.

By emphasizing high speed and agility, the F-16 was intended to be faster and more maneuverable than the fighters it would go up against, with the ability to evade any weapons used against it. The F-16 featured advanced technologies like fly-by-wire and a head-up display. Over time, the F-16 was upgraded to fulfill a wider range of missions, including close air support and bombing runs. The F-16, which a civilian can buy, had evolved into a plane that showed its versatility to great advantage during Operation Desert Storm in 1991, when it handled both the bombings of Iraqi facilities and also shot down an Iraqi MIG. To date, over 4,500 F-16s have been produced.