The Hidden Fees This US State Is Tacking Onto Its Traffic Tickets

While these high fees can seem dishonest when they get dropped onto unsuspecting motorists, there is a transparent breakdown of everything involved in the calculation. The exact amount can also vary by county, as each county can choose whether to levy certain parts of the fine.

Americans have grown to accept small but annoying extra fees on so many things in life, but the fees on California traffic tickets often go far beyond being an extra annoyance. A recent CBS News report on the skyrocketing costs of traffic tickets in California includes an account from one motorist who received a ticket with a $486 bail amount, even though the citation itself was only $100. Maybe not the most expensive traffic ticket ever issued, but a pricey one nonetheless.

Ballooning ticket fees are not a new or unknown phenomenon in California. An extensive audit done in 2017 breaks down exactly how many fees have been added to traffic violations over the years and how they are divided between different funds and jurisdictions. The fees would perhaps be understandable if they went to things like road safety initiatives or the construction of safer roads and highways. But in many cases, the added fees are for things completely unrelated to traffic law enforcement or road safety. Among the fees currently being levied on tickets are ones paid to the Fish and Game Preservation Fund and Traumatic Brain Injury Fund.