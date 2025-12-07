What Is The Most Expensive Speeding Ticket Ever Issued?

According to Go Banking Rates, the most an individual would spend on a speeding ticket in the United States could be around $1,000, which is no picnic for the average American, but it's not six figures, either. There's usually a base fine that gets increasingly more expensive, depending on how fast the driver was going over the speed limit. Then there are additional fees if it was through a sensitive area like a school zone. Florida is reworking its speeding laws, which could end up costing drivers more.

However, several countries in Europe, including Germany, France, Austria, and the Nordic countries, calculate fines based on the offender's annual income, making the fees more fair across the board. Those countries also have a hard limit on the fines. Tickets in Germany can't exceed $16 million, while Switzerland's limit is only $1 million. The incident in Switzerland isn't as common as it is in Finland, where a driver received a $190,000 ticket in 2004.

Before 2007, Switzerland had fixed costs for offenses like speeding and drunk driving. That, or drivers spent a relatively short amount of time (days) in prison. The country found that the burden ended up being on the taxpayers more than the offenders and put it to a vote in 2007. With the new law, lower-income drivers might see a night or two in jail, while the wealthier ones will end up paying tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars, AP News reported.