This Other DeWalt Tool Can Come In Handy If You Forget Your Router
If you use the DeWalt brand of tools and find yourself needing a router when you don't have one handy, it could be a big problem. After all, DeWalt does make some of the best routers to use in your woodworking projects. However, if you have a biscuit joiner, you might be able to get the job done anyway. That's exactly what happened in a YouTube video on Carpentry TV, where the crew used a DeWalt Biscuit Joiner in place of a forgotten router.
While a DeWalt router and biscuit joiner aren't the same tools, there is some overlap, which is why this hack works. A router is used for woodworking and utilizes a cutting bit to carve grooves, hollow out sections, remove material, and shape edges. But a router can do even more, as changing the bit and adjusting the cut depth will create decorative edges. You can also get exact recesses for joinery work, which makes it a flexible go-to for any DIYer.
But a biscuit joiner is used for cutting small slots along board edges that hold compressed wood, referred to as "biscuits." By sliding this tool down the board while also keeping it square, you're essentially mimicking what a router can do. While a biscuit joiner can't replace a router for shaping or making decorative cuts, it can be used for simple, straight cuts. You can get the job done and achieve the same results as you would with a tool you don't have.
Owning vs renting the right DeWalt tool
While it's possible to replace a DeWalt Router with a biscuit joiner for some use cases, it's not an effective long-term solution. In fact, the same can be said for going in reverse and using a router instead of a biscuit joiner. Because each tool is designed to do specific tasks, substituting one for the other can mean more setup and less consistent results. Since precision and quality matter in woodworking, this is obviously a problem.
But if you currently have either DeWalt tool, and you're thinking about buying the other one, the good news is they share similar design features. The DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless Compact Router and the DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Biscuit Joiner are lightweight, easy to control, and designed for smooth operation. Plus, they work on the same battery platform. But if you're only going to use one of these tools occasionally, or perhaps even for one job, it might not make sense to own both.
You can rent power tools instead of buying them, and depending on what you need, you may be able rent from either Lowe's or Home Depot. Both offer tool and equipment rental at participating locations. However, each company's available inventory will differ, so you may not get to rent the tool you need, and you may not even get to select the DeWalt brand. A simple search on either website will give you the information you need to know.