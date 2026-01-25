This Other DeWalt Tool Can Come In Handy If You Forget Your Router

If you use the DeWalt brand of tools and find yourself needing a router when you don't have one handy, it could be a big problem. After all, DeWalt does make some of the best routers to use in your woodworking projects. However, if you have a biscuit joiner, you might be able to get the job done anyway. That's exactly what happened in a YouTube video on Carpentry TV, where the crew used a DeWalt Biscuit Joiner in place of a forgotten router.

While a DeWalt router and biscuit joiner aren't the same tools, there is some overlap, which is why this hack works. A router is used for woodworking and utilizes a cutting bit to carve grooves, hollow out sections, remove material, and shape edges. But a router can do even more, as changing the bit and adjusting the cut depth will create decorative edges. You can also get exact recesses for joinery work, which makes it a flexible go-to for any DIYer.

But a biscuit joiner is used for cutting small slots along board edges that hold compressed wood, referred to as "biscuits." By sliding this tool down the board while also keeping it square, you're essentially mimicking what a router can do. While a biscuit joiner can't replace a router for shaping or making decorative cuts, it can be used for simple, straight cuts. You can get the job done and achieve the same results as you would with a tool you don't have.