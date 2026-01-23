Are Interstate Batteries At Costco The Same Quality As Ones Sold By Others

One of the most underrated parts of Costco is the automotive department. It's usually hidden back by customer service, secluded away from the rest of the store, filled with stuff you'll miss if you're not intentionally setting out to browse the aisles after you've already checked out on the warehouse side. You can get all kinds of stuff in there at a pretty generous Costco-sized discount, including major car battery brands like Interstate. Unfortunately, the ones sold at Costco aren't the same quality as the ones sold through other Interstate retailers.

Sure, they're made by the same brand and designed to fit the same vehicles, but they're not identical products. In fact, they differ in a few measurable ways that affect performance, warranty coverage, and price. For example, take the battery for my vehicle (a now-discontinued Ford Fusion). At my local Costco, the right Interstate battery for Group Size 90 (T5) is priced at $124.99, excluding a refundable core charge. It's a standard flooded battery that carries a 36-month limited warranty and is rated at 600 cold cranking amps (CCA) with 750 cranking amps and 56 amp hours.

In comparison, a compatible Interstate MTP-90/T5 battery from a different authorized Interstate retailer would cost me $224.95. It's also a flooded battery, but it's rated at 650 CCA instead of 600. That gives it a higher cold-start performance than the Costco version. The length and width of the two are identical, but the non-Costco version is 1/8 inch taller.