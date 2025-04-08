Costco Car Batteries: What Kind Of Warranty Do They Have & Will They Install Them For You
Many of us go to Costco when we're ready to stock up on mass amounts of our favorite goods, whether that's snacks or paper towels, knowing we'll leave with a full cart and maybe a few surprises. If replacing your car battery is on your to-do list, you might want to check out the selection of batteries the next time you're there. While car maintenance may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Costco, the wholesale retailer offers more than a few auto-related products and services, including Interstate brand batteries. If you're not familiar with Interstate Batteries, it's an affordable battery brand that actually lasts — at least that's what those who've used them say.
Costco doesn't carry every automotive part under the sun, but there are a number of car and truck products you should be buying from the warehouse club, including motor oil, tires, and yes, even batteries. Whether you drive a late-model sedan or a new SUV, there's a good chance Costco sells a battery that'll work with your vehicle. When it comes to buying a new battery, most of us would agree that the warranty is important. If you buy your next battery at Costco, it'll come with a 36-month limited warranty. However, there is a small catch: Costco won't install it for you.
Do Costco car batteries come with a warranty, and will they install them for you?
Costco batteries come with a 36-month limited prorated warranty. That means if you're the original customer and you've used the battery for its intended purpose, if there's a defect in the material or workmanship, the retailer will refund you a portion of the purchase price based on the remaining warranty term. Be sure to keep your receipt because proof of purchase is required for warranty claims. You won't get all of your money back because Costco's return policy is based on the prorated warranty model. As such, your refund amount decreases over time as the battery ages. For example, if your battery stops working after 24 months, Costco may give you a refund that's equivalent to about one-third of the purchase price, depending on how much of the warranty period has passed.
You may be wondering if Costco's batteries are a good deal or if you should buy elsewhere. As with all things, it depends. Costco sells Interstate Batteries at a price that's typically much lower than other retailers such as AutoZone, Batteries Plus, or O'Reilly Auto Parts. However, one drawback is that Costco doesn't provide installation services for car batteries. You're responsible for installing the battery yourself or finding a professional mechanic or service center to do it for you.
As a Costco member, you can get a 15% discount on parts, service, and accessories at participating service centers through the Costco Auto Program. You can use this discount for a variety of automotive services, potentially including battery installation, depending on what your service center offers. It's worth checking with your local participating service center to confirm whether battery installation is included under this discount.