Costco Car Batteries: What Kind Of Warranty Do They Have & Will They Install Them For You

Costco batteries come with a 36-month limited prorated warranty. That means if you're the original customer and you've used the battery for its intended purpose, if there's a defect in the material or workmanship, the retailer will refund you a portion of the ​​purchase price based on the remaining warranty term. Be sure to keep your receipt because proof of purchase is required for warranty claims. You won't get all of your money back because Costco's return policy is based on the prorated warranty model. As such, your refund amount decreases over time as the battery ages. For example, if your battery stops working after 24 months, Costco may give you a refund that's equivalent to about one-third of the purchase price, depending on how much of the warranty period has passed.

You may be wondering if Costco's batteries are a good deal or if you should buy elsewhere. As with all things, it depends. Costco sells Interstate Batteries at a price that's typically much lower than other retailers such as AutoZone, Batteries Plus, or O'Reilly Auto Parts. However, one drawback is that Costco doesn't provide installation services for car batteries. You're responsible for installing the battery yourself or finding a professional mechanic or service center to do it for you.

As a Costco member, you can get a 15% discount on parts, service, and accessories at participating service centers through the Costco Auto Program. You can use this discount for a variety of automotive services, potentially including battery installation, depending on what your service center offers. It's worth checking with your local participating service center to confirm whether battery installation is included under this discount.​

