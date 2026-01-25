What's The Difference Between American And European V8 Engines?

When it comes to V8 engines, it's only natural to think of American cars first. After all, American carmakers are responsible for some of the greatest V8 engines of all time, and when it comes to the numbers, the USA has produced more V8s than any other country. The numbers aren't even close, with GM alone having produced well over 100 million small-block V8s engines since the 1950s.

But America is not the only place where V8s are made, nor are American carmakers the only ones capable of building a popular or well-respected V8 engine. While the production volume might not be anything near that of America, European carmakers have built more than their fair share of excellent V8s over the years, powering everything from lightweight Italian exotics to massive British luxury sedans.

So how do American and European V8s differ? The answer to the question will depend a lot on specifically which brand or which type of V8 you are talking about, and some modern American V8s are much more 'European-like' than others. At certain points, American and European automakers have even borrowed each other's engine designs, including the Buick/Rover V8 and the Jaguar-based V8 used in the 2000s Ford Thunderbird. But rather than individual specs for any given engine, the broader, zoomed-out view is where you'll find the biggest differences between American and European V8 philosophies.