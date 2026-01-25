'Super' Battleship USS Texas Relocating With A Major Facelift In 2026

Though the American battleship has long since been overshadowed as the U.S. Navy's most prolific and strategically important warship by the aircraft carrier, World War II-era battleships will forever be a crucial part of naval history. Fortunately for fans of American military and naval history, there are several U.S. battleships open to the public across the United States, where these classic vessels can be toured and appreciated.

The first of these museum battleships was the USS Texas (BB-35), which has been owned and operated by the State of Texas as a memorial since the late 1940s. With a history that predates other battleships like the Missouri and Iowa, the Texas is America's only surviving warship to have fought in both World Wars. And now, after years of uncertainty, the future of this historic vessel is looking bright, with work underway to move the ship to a new permanent home at the Port of Galveston.

And when the new and improved USS Texas Museum opens, it won't just be displayed as an old and dilapidated relic. Instead, it will be a ship that will have undergone a thorough and costly $75 million restoration process to bring it back to its full, period-correct, World War II glory.