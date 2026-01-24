5 '80s Gadgets We Wish Would Make A Comeback

1980 heralded a decade of unique fashion decisions, fantastic movies, music, and TV shows (along with those that perhaps haven't aged nearly so well). Many who remember that unstoppable era will miss the influential technology of the '80s. Now, with all the time that has passed, some technology that seemed so advanced is all but laughable now. Smartphones, for instance, were difficult to imagine for the average person when you consider the Motorola Dynatac 8000X, the first cellphone to hit shelves.

At a hefty 1.7 pounds and with an even heftier price tag of $3,995 (the equivalent of around $11,700 now), it has a critical place in the history of telephone tech, but absolutely no place in your pockets in 2025. Sometimes, though, just sometimes, nostalgia and practicality collide. There are several creations from the '80s that people would love to see make a comeback today, modernized in varying degrees. Not simply because they're remembered so fondly, but because it would actually serve a need and be a sensible idea to do so. Modern technology has transformed society in so many ways, and there's really no comparison between the two eras.

Nonetheless, there are certain niches that it doesn't fill as well as some technology from the past. Crucially, too, the widespread use of streaming services and downloads has resulted in a decline in the availability of physical media. Each of these devices continues to be used today in some capacity, through re-releases and enthusiasts, but has perhaps not quite achieved the level of mainstream comeback they deserve.