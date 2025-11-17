Nostalgia Novelty: This YouTube Channel Features Amusing Found Footage From Old VHS Tapes

Many of us remember owning our first movies on these chunky cassette tapes. Of course, you can convert old VHS tapes to digital, but there's nothing like the original physical item. The great thing about the format is that you can find a little of everything. Found Footage Fest specifically seeks out the kooky and strange side of things committed to VHS, and that's quite a generous bounty. It also has a VHS of the Month Club, where you can sign up to have a tape shipped to you each month. The site promises, "it'll be the good stuff too: dance instructional videos! Blooper tapes! Exercise videos! Medical videos! You won't be getting some lame tape that every thrift store on the planet has."

With that in mind, then, you have an idea of the kind of strangeness that awaits you on this hilarious YouTube channel. As a case in point, one of the most recent uploads to the channel at the time of writing was this little treat, footage of some dancing skeletons at the Lawrence Welk show Halloween special in 1979:

The quirky, the peculiar, the long-forgotten, it's all here. Anyone who grew up in the 1990s will appreciate this medley of charmingly cheesy toy commercials provided by Video Toy Chest (of Children's Palace fame). If you had a collection of Tiger's Lanky Doodles, you'll be right at home here. For VHS enthusiasts, then, the clips on the Found Footage Fest channel are a joy, but it's the sheer scale of the content they have on offer that's particularly impressive.