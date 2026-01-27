Swapping Your Engine Could Lead To This Weird Mechanical Issue

If you've ever had a vehicle that needed another engine, you may have just cut your losses and found something else to drive. After all, replacing a motor can actually cost more than what your car's worth, so in the end, it might make better sense to just move on. But if you do swap out the motor, which is legal in the U.S. with some caveats, you might have a weird leak of pink fluid once the work is done.

This fluid can also appear reddish in color, and it's probably either transmission fluid, coolant, or a mixture of both. These leaks can happen if the seals or gaskets inside the engine aren't installed properly. The only way to prevent this is to ensure you're using quality parts beforehand. While a multicolored leak can be comical, it's actually a serious problem, and if you don't find its source, your recently swapped engine could overheat. This can lead to possible transmission trouble.

Fluid leaks themselves are actually pretty common after a motor change, and can also include engine oil or power-steering fluid. If you don't see any leaks right away, but smell burning oil or have excessive tailpipe smoke, your gaskets might even be damaged. So, in addition to checking the seals and gaskets before installation, it's also important to check all hoses as well. After the engine swap, maintain all fluid levels and keep your eyes open for any leaks. That way, you can catch any problems early on.