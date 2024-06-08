Are Engine Swaps Legal In The US? Here's What The Law Says

If you're looking for ways to muscle-up the engine in your current vehicle, there are several approaches you can take to achieve that goal. The same is true if you just want to increase said engine's efficiency. But sometimes a more drastic measure like an engine swap is the easiest way to give your vehicle a boost in power and/or efficiency. If you're unfamiliar with engine swapping, its name is pretty self explanatory, in that it involves completely removing an engine from an automobile and replacing it with another.

There are, of course, a number of other reasons one might opt for such a procedure, not the least of which is replacing a non-functional engine with one that works. However, these days muscle car enthusiasts are also regularly performing engine swaps in service of boosting a vehicle's power and performance. Such procedures are understandably expensive to undertake in both monetary costs and in labor. Not only that, but engine swaps also typically require a cache of specialty tools to perform, as well as a vast knowledge concerning the inner workings of an internal combustion engine.

As if costs and expertise weren't enough, certain legalities regarding engine swaps also come into question, with many US swappers unclear whether or not the procedure is even legal in this country. The short answer to that query is "yes," as it is currently legal to perform engine swaps in all 50 US states. But the slightly longer and more complicated answer to the question is that you'll still need to jump through a few hoops before an engine-swapped vehicle is actually deemed street legal.