What's The Difference Between American And European iPhones?

Apple is a global brand, producing high-tech electronics for consumers around the world. But even though Apple is the industry's top smartphone manufacturer, that doesn't mean all iPhones are designed the same way from one country to the next. When it comes to American and European iPhones, specifically those sold in the European Union (EU), the biggest differences come down to hardware, SIM support, and network requirements.

American iPhones typically support mmWave 5G hardware, a very fast but short-range form of 5G that is used by U.S. wireless carriers like AT&T and Verizon in some high-traffic areas. European iPhones often use sub-6GHZ 5G, which actually gives much wider coverage, though peak speeds are usually lower than mmWave, depending on conditions. The reason for this difference is that mmWave 5G networks are much more common in the U.S. than in Europe. The high cost and infrastructure needed for mmWave 5G use outside the U.S. has limited its adoption.

American and European iPhones also handle SIM cards differently. Recent U.S. iPhone models, like the iPhone 17, are eSim-only, meaning there isn't a removable SIM card. Though eSIM phones have their pros, it's not all roses, and Apple does offer more flexible SIM options in Europe. European iPhones typically have a physical nano-SIM slot along with internal eSIM, giving carriers abroad more options for travel connectivity. Also, iPhones sold in EU countries must adhere to the CE standards, which marks them as compliant with EU environmental, health, and safety regulations.