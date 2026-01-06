eSim Phones Have Their Pros, But It's Not All Roses

With everything that our smartphones can now do, a good majority of us rarely use one for its intended purpose, which is making phone calls over a cellular network. Yet, a SIM card is one of the first things we purchase or transfer into a new phone. The physical dimensions of the SIM card have reduced drastically over the past decade and a half, with nano SIMs having a smaller footprint than microSD cards.

The next step forward involved the adoption of eSIM technology. Unlike regular SIM cards, an eSIM is embedded right into a phone, which is how it gets its name. This electronic module contains the same technology as a physical SIM — it just doesn't come preconfigured with the information that establishes a connection between your phone and a cellular network. If you're picking up a phone that comes with eSIM support, you will have to follow a few steps during or after setting it up to get your eSIM activated.

This setup process usually involves scanning a QR code that your network operator provides you and following on-screen instructions. Once done, your phone should connect to a cellular network and allow incoming and outgoing calls and SMS as usual. Many modern smartphones come with dual SIM support — usually through one physical SIM card slot and another via an eSIM. Before you make the switch, however, it's useful to know not just the advantages but also the limitations that come with eSIM.