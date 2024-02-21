How To Transfer eSIMs Between Android Devices

SIM cards are required in devices with an active mobile plan to authenticate that device. While phones traditionally use physical SIM cards, in recent years, eSIMs have taken over. The issue with this change is that transferring an eSIM to a new device can be a little tricky and can sometimes require you to contact your provider or even go to the actual store for assistance.

Some manufacturers have tried to make the process easier. For example, Samsung also has an eSIM transfer tool. At MWC 2023, Google announced an eSIM transfer tool. The service first made an appearance on Pixel devices; however, it is now being rolled out to other devices.

The process is not complicated but can differ depending on your service provider and phone manufacturer. That said, it can be more confusing than swapping a physical card. This guide will also outline how to convert your physical eSIM to a digital one if it is not already, in addition to listing the benefits of doing so. It will also explain how to delete the eSIM off your old phone before initiating the transfer in applicable cases.