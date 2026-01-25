This Pocket-Sized Gadget Is Designed To Lock You Out Of Addictive Apps

In a world where every app competes for our attention, it's no wonder phone addiction is a growing complaint. While there are many gadgets designed to enhance focus, your phone can be a productivity hub, too. Still, let's be honest, with social media companies designing every aspect of their apps to keep users hooked, a constant barrage of increasingly concerning news alerts, and all the other digital distractions we've grown accustomed to, how can the average user expect to maintain focus without getting sucked into a black hole of doomscrolling?

That's where Brick purports to enter the picture. It is a small, plastic square, about the thickness of a large smartphone, which contains an NFC key. When paired with the companion app, the company (of the same name) claims it's the solution to your phone addiction. Much like your iPhone's Apple Screen Time feature or Android's Digital Wellbeing, the Brick app will lock you out of the apps of your choosing or restrict the time you can spend on them before they lock you out. The crucial differentiating factor is that you cannot unlock restricted apps without tapping your phone to the Brick device itself.

But is Brick really the quick fix it claims to be? We are awash, of late, in gadgets that claim to curb your digital dopamine addiction. There are minimalist phones and dumb phones, time-locking phone safes, and innumerable apps aimed at keeping your smartphone from getting in the way of your productivity. Brick is certainly a unique product, but it's far from the only one in this niche. To figure out whether it's a silver bullet or snake oil, we combed through product documentation, user reviews, and took a look at alternative digital detox tools you can try.