The Jensen Interceptor Is Being Revived With A New Body Design & V8 Engine

While it may not be among the most valuable vintage European sports car or the one with the highest pedigree, the Jensen Interceptor (along with its AWD counterpart, the Jensen FF) is still one of the most iconic and influential automobiles ever to come out of Britain. There are a number of reasons why the interceptor made such an impact. For one, the 1960s Italian design is unmistakable, while the big block American V8 under the hood brought Detroit-style power to a market that lacked its own muscle car options.

The Interceptor also became a bit of a pop culture icon, starring in both movies and television shows. James Bond even drove a Jensen FF, at one point, albeit in a novel rather than in a movie. "Top Gear"'s Jeremy Clarkson also ranked the Jensen Interceptor among his top 100 cars of all time. Knowing all this, it's not surprising there'd be a market for high-end, resto-modded versions of the classic Interceptor.

But now, the maker of these restomods, Jensen International Automotive (JIA), is planning to take things to the next level by introducing an all-new, clean-sheet GT car inspired by the 1960s Interceptor. Details about what exactly this modern Interceptor will be are scarce at the time of writing, but this could be a huge and welcome development for fans of the original car.