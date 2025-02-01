The forgotten history of James Bond and Jensen Motors is something of an alternate reality. Jensens could be broadly categorized as cars that James Bond would consider driving. Like the Aston Martins that Bond drove in many of the movies, Jensens were also bespoke British cars, handcrafted one at a time to each customer's wishes and specifications.

Advertisement

One major difference between Jensens and Aston Martins could be found in their engines. Where the Aston Martin used its own internally made engines (at least until 2017, when Mercedes-AMG became an engine supplier), the classic Jensen FF used a Chrysler power plant imported from the U.S.

Another major difference between Jensens — one of 15 defunct car brands we wish still existed — and Aston Martins was in their drive systems. While many Jensens were front-engine rear-drive cars, like the Astons, there was also a Jensen FF model with all-wheel drive and antilock brakes. This was back in 1967, before anything other than a dedicated off-road vehicle had such a system. More on that model later.

Advertisement

So even though there were no James Bond movies that presented James Bond behind the wheel of a Jensen, there have been several other connections over the years between James Bond and the Jensen brand. Let's explore them.