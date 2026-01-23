Frank Sinatra And Eddie Van Halen Had Similar Tastes In Expensive Cars

Everyone likes to fantasize about what they'd do if money were no object. For petrolheads, there'd probably be one answer: a garage with enough room for a fleet of expensive vehicles. Some celebrities are in the privileged position to make this happen for themselves. Frank Sinatra and Eddie Van Halen, for example, had the freedom to indulge some of their desires on the auto front. After all, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Old Blue Eyes' estate to have been up to $600 million at the time of his death, and Eddie Van Halen's to have been approximately $100 million as of 2020. So it's not surprising that they both had a taste for Lamborghinis.

Of the many expensive vehicles that Eddie Van Halen owned, the most notable was probably his Lamborghini Miura S "Widebody." Eddie's former wife of 20 years, Valerie Bertinelli, bought the Miura S as an elaborate wedding gift for her new husband, with the license plate APR 11 to honor the day they tied the knot. As We Are Curated puts it, "This is a car that Eddie Van Halen used to daily drive throughout the streets of Beverly Hills ... this was a car that was so iconic with him. He used to drive it around listening to ... his own music, writing his music ... what a piece of history."

We Are Curated actually purchased the legendary vehicle and had it restored by Lamborghini Polo Storico over a long four years. They marked its completion in September 2023. Meanwhile, Frank Sinatra also owned a Lamborghini Miura, a storied model in its own right.