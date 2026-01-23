NASA's Ultra-Quiet X-59 Aircraft Just Took To The Skies For The First Time

Humankind is always on a quest for speed: You can ride the fastest rollercoaster in the world, the Formula Rossa, at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, and the fastest land speed record was achieved in 1997 in Nevada when Andy Green hit 763 mph. But what about in the air? Humans first broke the sound barrier in 1947 when U.S. Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager achieved supersonic flight in an experimental aircraft, the Bell X-1. This is an amazing feat considering that only 44 years prior, the Wright Flyer had a top speed of a mere 30 mph in the air. Now, a new generation of supersonic aircraft is under development, including Lockheed Martin's X-59.

Supersonic flight reached the commercial sector decades ago with the Concorde, the first passenger plane that traveled at speeds faster than sound. The Concorde began ferrying passengers across the Atlantic Ocean in 1976 before being retired in 2003 for various reasons, including high costs. But the aircraft's sonic boom was also an issue, leading to operational restrictions. The Concorde was only allowed to fly over the ocean because the sonic boom was so disruptive, able to rattle and sometimes even break windows. Several aeronautics companies are at work on modern supersonic aircraft that mitigate that boom, including Lockheed Martin in partnership with NASA. Its X-59, a next-generation supersonic aircraft, recently completed a successful test flight. This single-seat plane is endeavoring to change the future of supersonic passenger flight.