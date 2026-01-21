Hidden In A University Closet Was An Important Relic Experts Thought Was Lost Forever

When we think of important historical discoveries, many of us probably imagine big archaeological finds, such as the LiDAR-assisted discovery of two mountain cities in eastern Uzbekistan in 2024. But the much more recent (and urban) history of computers means that it's entirely possible to discover significant computing artifacts in otherwise mundane places — such as a university closet.

That's exactly what happened in July 2025, when staff at the University of Utah found a spool of magnetic tape while cleaning up a storage room. That in itself isn't anything to get excited about, but what caught their eye was the label, which indicated that it housed a copy of Bell Labs' Unix Version 4 (Unix V4). The first big announcement of the discovery was by Robert Ricci, a research professor at the university's Kahlert School of Computing. Ricci posted about it on Mastodon in November 2025 and, somewhat predictably, caused a bit of a stir.

Of course, a label doesn't tell the whole story, and this discovery would have been all for naught had the tape not actually contained a copy of the operating system. Thankfully, it did: the recovery process revealed that the tape did indeed hold a copy of Unix V4 — massively important, considering that there are allegedly no other copies extant. Not only that, but the tape also contained the source code and kernel, making it an even more valuable find.